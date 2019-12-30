Hunter Lee scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and came up with five steals to lead Payson in a 85-56 boys basketball loss to 2A power Whiteriver Alchesay at Wilson Dome on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Will Howell scored 13 points, pulled down four rebounds and blocked three shots for the Longhorns (1-9 overall, 0-5 non-tournament). Trevor Flores dished out seven assists to go with four points.
Alchesay improved to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the non-tournament games that count in the power rankings. The Falcons have reached the 2A state championship game the past three seasons.