Watch a Payson High varsity boys basketball game and you can’t miss Hunter Lee.
The junior just stands out because he’s usually there under the basket fighting for the ball.
And he usually gets it.
It’s not just his 6-foot-3 height that makes him the top rebounder on the court most nights. No, there are often others with an inch or two on him.
But he’s a leaper. That’s why you’ll soon find him competing in the high jump, among other events, for the track team.
And competing is the perfect word for what he’ll be doing outdoors this spring because it’s his competitive nature that gives him the advantage over opponents most nights on the court.
As recently as three years ago he was just a normal-sized kid, even a bit short at 5-5 or 5-6.
But then he grew.
And grew.
“It started in the eighth grade,” he said. “I grew nine or 10 inches in a couple of years. It was very weird. I kept having to buy new clothes and shoes.”
He’s enjoyed life the past couple of years.
“I always wanted to be tall,” Lee said. “Since I was a little kid, I’ve loved basketball.”
He idolized Dwayne Wade and Kobe Bryant. So news of Bryant’s death in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26 shocked him just as it did all NBA fans.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I just loved watching him play.”
He kind of models his game after certain aspects of the late former NBA legend’s game.
“I play as hard as I can with the hustle and the passion,” he said.
He’s not as prolific a scorer as Bryant, but Lee is also a scoring threat. He has turned in many double-doubles this season.
In fact, he’s got a shot to average a double-double for the season. Lee is averaging 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game according to stats posted on MaxPreps.com.
But it’s been another difficult season on the basketball court. The Longhorns didn’t win a 3A East game last year and are winless in the region with three games remaining.
Lee and his family moved here from Show Low when he was in the fifth grade. He attended Blue Ridge Elementary.
His sister Jazmyne starred on Payson’s softball team before graduating in 2018.
He was one of the first players off the bench as a sophomore and has stood out as a starter this winter.
“Hunter Lee is our best all around athlete,” said Payson basketball head coach Joe Sanchez.
“I’m excited to have him for another year. He is going to continue to get better.”
He played soccer and ran track to stay in shape for basketball. He’s pondering playing football this fall.
The coach loves his tenacity.
“He gives us 100% all the time,” Sanchez said. “He is hard to block out and gets us rebounds.”
The team features six seniors, but he still serves as one of the leaders.
“He is a leader on the court,” the coach said. “Sometimes I don’t think he realizes how good he can be.”
Well, he certainly appears capable of playing at the next level and has plans to pursue a college degree.
“I want to study sports marketing, sports management or sports medicine with the goal of being an athletic trainer or physical therapist,” he said.
The Longhorns play at Show Low on Saturday night. They close the home schedule against Winslow on Tuesday night before wrapping up the season at Blue Ridge on Feb. 14.
