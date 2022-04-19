Payson turned in some notable performances in the Brophy Freshman-Sophomore Olivier Invitational and Dutch Decathlon at Brophy Sports Complex on Aug. 13.
Several Longhorn boys competed in the decathlon and several girls in the heptathlon.
Stanfield 6th in decathlonHunter Stanfield placed sixth among 24 finishers in the decathlon with a PR 4,615 points. Connor Hatch placed 10th with a PR 4,245. Braden Tenney (12th, 4,091) and Dominic Struezer (14th, 3,834) also competed.
Stanfield finished third in the javelin with a 44.45-meter effort. He was fifth in both the long jump (5.77) and high jump (PR 1.60), sixth in both the 110 hurdles (PR 18.92) and discus (PR 35.08), seventh in the 100 (11.95) and 10th in the shot put (10.25).
Hatch finished second in the 110 hurdles (PR 16.05), fifth in the 400 (54.47) and eighth in the 1,500 (5:07.73).
Tenney placed eighth in the discus (28.80), tied for ninth in the pole vault (PR 2.74) and 10th in the 1,500 (5:12.15).
Wilson eighth in heptathlonRobyn Wilson placed eighth among 19 finishers in the girls heptathlon with a PR 2,775 points. Chloe Hancock (2,278), Hannah Sarnowski (2,164) and Mylee Redford (2,152) also competed.
Ludtke 4th in high jumpZach Ludtke placed fourth in the open high jump, clearing 5 feet 7 inches.
Spear 3rd in shotIsabella Spear finished third in the girls open shot put with a season record 31-feet 3½-inch effort. She placed fourth in the open discus with a SR 95-2 toss.
The Longhorns host their only home meet of the season, the Bubba Nielsen Invitational/Payson Rotary Frosh-Soph Meet, on Wednesday.