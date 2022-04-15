Hunter Stanfield wins triple jump, 2nd in long jump by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email Apr 15, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hunter Stanfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hunter Stanfield enjoyed his best day of the season to lead a strong performance by the Payson boys track and field team at the Blue Ridge Invitational on April 8.The senior won the triple jump in a personal-record 42 feet 10½ inches and placed second in the long jump in a PR 20-7.Senior Connor Hatch finished second in the 300 hurdles in a PR 40.78 seconds and third in the 110-meter hurdles in a PR 16.40.Classmate Dayton Morris also turned in a pair of impressive efforts, placing second in the shot put with a PR 44-0 throw and second in the discus with a PR 121-0.Team scores were not available.MaKenzie Brade finished second in a PR 13.23 in the 100-meter dash and ran on Payson’s third-place 4x100 relay. She teamed with Hannah Sarnowski, Braven Rasmussen and Chloe Hancock to finish in 53.17. Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Triple Jump Long Jump Pr Athletics Sport Team Hurdle Makenzie Brade Second Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back