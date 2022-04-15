Hunter Stanfield track head shot

Hunter Stanfield

Hunter Stanfield enjoyed his best day of the season to lead a strong performance by the Payson boys track and field team at the Blue Ridge Invitational on April 8.

The senior won the triple jump in a personal-record 42 feet 10½ inches and placed second in the long jump in a PR 20-7.

Senior Connor Hatch finished second in the 300 hurdles in a PR 40.78 seconds and third in the 110-meter hurdles in a PR 16.40.

Classmate Dayton Morris also turned in a pair of impressive efforts, placing second in the shot put with a PR 44-0 throw and second in the discus with a PR 121-0.

Team scores were not available.

MaKenzie Brade finished second in a PR 13.23 in the 100-meter dash and ran on Payson’s third-place 4x100 relay. She teamed with Hannah Sarnowski, Braven Rasmussen and Chloe Hancock to finish in 53.17.

