Call them the Ice Cream Sandwich Defense.
Payson’s football players get the frosty treat when they post a shutout.
Now, shutouts are difficult to produce. Some teams never get one.
Well, the Longhorns got one, beating visiting Tempe 28-0 on Sept. 16. That’s when they got the ice cream sandwiches supplied by the school.
And head coach Bryan Burke talked about the reward in the post-game team gathering on the field after Payson’s 19-0 homecoming blanking of Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy.
“Find Mr. (Ryan) Scherling and thank him for the ice cream sandwiches he’s buying for you,” Burke told his players.
It’s unclear if Scherling was aware he was buying the tasty dessert for the entire team, but he probably doesn’t mind. He must be enjoying what he’s seeing from this team.
They’ve now held opponents scoreless on their home field for eight consecutive scoreless quarters.
It was a nice bounce-back performance after the shorthanded Longhorns fell at Chandler Valley Christian a week earlier in a game they were without six starters.
They got three back on Friday and they played key roles as Payson demonstrated it’s a team that can compete with anyone.
“It’s a credit to (our players),” Burke said. “We had some starters back this week. We had Cutter Landress, Carlos Rodriguez and Hunter Bowman, three of our defensive starters, back. That’s absolutely huge.”
He said his players show their competitiveness every game.
“We even saw it in a game that went south last week,” Burke said of the loss at Valley Christian. “Our kids are never out of a game. We continue to come back, we continue to go 1-0.
“And when we’re firing on all cylinders and we get everybody on the field on the same page, we proved that we’re a dangerous team. We got some great kids that put in the homework to be successful, focusing on the details. These guys are so locked into their keys and I’m proud of these guys.”
The Longhorns allowed the Coyotes to move the ball between their own 1-yard line and Payson’s 1, but no farther as they clamped down when it counted and kept Arizona Lutheran out of the end zone.
Payson, #11 in the first 3A rankings of the season last week (the rankings will be updated today), improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the 3A Metro East Region. No. 15 AL fell to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Arizona Lutheran’s offense had the ball nearly twice as long as Payson’s. The Coyotes held a 31:22-16:38 advantage in time of possession.
But they just couldn’t score as Payson defenders made big plays when they needed to.
Senior cornerback/wide receiver Gabriel Hilgendorf shifted from his normal cornerback position to strong safety as coaches were ready for the Coyotes’ run-heavy wing-T/wishbone offense.
“I stepped down to strong safety today because that’s where we needed me,” Hilgendorf said. “We got a lot of guys banged up right now on the defensive side and we’ve got guys stepping up and I couldn’t be more proud of how we performed tonight on defense.”
AL entered the game averaging 39 points a game. The Coyotes had scored at least 28 points in every game. Their only loss had been a 40-28 game against Fountain Hills on Sept. 16.
Payson ended a 40-game Arizona Lutheran scoring streak dating back four seasons. It’s the first time the Coyotes have been shutout since a 56-0 loss at Phoenix Christian on Oct. 19, 2018 in a 2A Agua Fria Region drubbing.
AL had scored at least 28 points in every game this season, scoring at least 40 three times.
It’s the first time since 2019 that the Longhorns have posted multiple shutouts in a season. They had three that year.
“It felt good on homecoming to come back after a loss and take a dub (W),” said safety and quarterback Dexter Waterman. “We put in a new defense for their wing offense and we just flew to the ball and tackled, played hard.”
They enjoyed their ice cream sandwiches.
“That’s our main goal every single game,” Waterman said of posting shutouts. “And we always get rewarded with some ice cream sandwiches (when we do).”
Daltin Stockon had a team-leading 17 tackles for Payson. He said he’s proud of the grit the defense played with in keeping the Coyotes off the scoreboard.
“It took a lot of heart to do that,” Stockon said of preserving the shutout as AL kept trying to find the end zone until the final second ticked off the clock.
“It feels amazing. I was pretty much wore out by the middle of the fourth quarter, but I had to do it for my brothers. Watching my brothers get my back whenever I miss a tackle, I beat myself up over it. So, watching them get (the stop) is something I love to see. And if they miss a tackle, I go in there and say, ‘I gotta get this for them.’”
The schools had never met on the football field but are expected to regularly now since the AIA moved AL up to 3A this season after they won the 2A state championship last year.
Waterman led the offense, throwing for two touchdowns after Caleb Marinelli raced 53 yards to the end zone to break a scoreless tie 1:10 into the second quarter.
That came one play after Bowman blocked a punt that set the Longhorns up at their own 47.
And Marinelli wasted no time making the Coyotes pay, breaking through a hole in the line and into the open and down the right sideline as the large homecoming night crowd erupted.
The blocked punt was just one of many plays by the Coyotes that the Longhorns shut down all night long.
And they withstood a talented wing-T offense spearheaded by Gideon Enter, who rushed 21 times for 123 yards.
The Coyotes tried to answer on the ensuing possession following Marinelli’s TD run.
They put together a 17-play drive from their own 19 that consumed 8:43. But the drive stalled at the Payson 41 when quarterback Luis Guerrero was stopped for a three-yard gain on a mad scramble against heavy pressure on fourth-and-10 with 2:07 left in the first half.
After Hilgendorf caught a 12-yard TD pass from Waterman on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Coyotes drove from their own 36 to the Payson 3 in 12 plays. The drive consumed 5:57 of the clock but produced no points when the handoff was fumbled for a two-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Payson 3.
Braden Tenney kicked an extra point after Marinelli’s TD and missed after Wyatt Ashton’s 27-yard TD catch with 9:38 left in the third quarter. A Waterman two-point run was stopped short following Hilgendorf’s 12-yard TD catch.
The teams combined for 20 penalties, with the Coyotes flagged 12 times for 70 yards and Payson eight times for 77 yards.
Payson is off this Friday before playing a non-region game at Safford on Oct. 14.