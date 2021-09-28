Payson’s girls soccer team enters tonight’s 6 o’clock home game against Round Valley at 3-3 and showing lots of positive signs of improvement.
The Longhorns won three of four games before falling 4-0 at home against Snowflake on Sept. 21.
“Since our first two games, we’ve been learning and improving a lot,” said Payson coach David Cluff.
Payson debuted at #7 among the 12 teams in the 2A state rankings. Round Valley (2-3) is #8.
After going 1-1 in the first two regular-season games, the Longhorns lost to Blue Ridge 2-0 at home on Sept. 7, beat visiting Sedona Red Rock 6-1 on Sept. 16 and won at Holbrook 4-0 on Sept. 18.
Blue Ridge 2, Payson 0Payson’s defense kept the Longhorns close, limiting the #3 Yellow Jackets to 11 shots on target. But BR scored twice when the Jackets’ pressure led to Payson defensive mistakes.
But Cluff said the Longhorns where able to limit Blue Ridge’s clear chances in open play.
And PHS was able to break out and put together some legitimate attacks, just not very often.
He said the Horns improved over their performance against the Jackets last year and in their performances earlier this year.
“We made progress from last year where we only managed one attack, or even from earlier this season,” he said. “They have a lot more experience than we do and it showed, but this is what we need to get to where they are and where we want to be.”
Payson 6, Red Rock 1Payson matched its total number of goals scored last season in this victory.
Cluff said players don’t always learn as much from a win as they do from a loss, but the Longhorns did learn in this victory.
“They provided us more time on the ball to play and think, so we were able to see and execute more of the ideas that we’ve been working on — something that Blue Ridge made difficult.”
“Most of our goals came from opposition mistakes, which are to be expected when you put a team under enough pressure. Ideally I’d like to see most of the goals be a product of our own creation and creativity, but I’m celebrating the fact that we were able to get one or two that were created entirely by us.
“It’s one of the hardest things to teach and learn in soccer, so those two are a sign of progress. It was good for our offense to get more work and practice. We still need to do a lot more offensive work so we can take some of the pressure off the defense.”
Payson 4, Holbrook 0
“It’s always tough to play a team twice, and Holbrook always gets more aggressive at home,” Cluff said.
“The first 20 minutes were a bit cagey, they had a few good chances that rattled us early on. They made some really strong challenges right out of the gates that scared our girls into playing like them, sending the ball as far up field as possible when we did get it. That and the aggressive challenges made the game pretty chaotic for the first quarter.
“Eventually we came out of our shell shock and started to pass and dribble the ball. Once that happened we started to assert ourselves method and style more in the game. We picked up a lot of confidence once we scored and that changed the game. They still had a few great chances all the way up to the end, credit to our defense for keeping it tight in the back and getting our first clean sheet of the season.
“This is the first time we’ve won a game over the last two seasons without Chloe (Hancock) scoring, even though she played a big role in getting us out of our shell shock. It’s good to have others in the team that can take that pressure off of her and create other options.
“We created more goals from open play, under more pressure, in this game than we did in the last one, so we’re continuing to make progress in that department, hopefully it’ll be enough to take on some of the bigger teams that we’re gunning for this year.”
Ahead
“The next four games will be the most important in showing us the progress we’ve made, and determining how high up the table we climb.”