Payson’s boys basketball team surprised many people in Robert Mavis’ first year as head coach.
But that doesn’t really matter this season.
You don’t get to carry over credit earned in the 2021-22 campaign.
And that’s evident as the Longhorns carry a 3-6 overall record into the Pima Community College Christmas Tournament that starts today and runs through Friday.
“Right now we’re still trying to find our identity,” said Mavis, who was voted the 3A East Region Coach of the Year in his rookie season as head coach.
“Give us a few more weeks and once we start believing in what we can do, I think we’ll be able to compete with anybody, I really do.
“It’s just a matter of time before we starting jelling. I have the confidence that we’re going to go ahead and compete with anybody in the state.
“We are going to have fun. We’re going to challenge ourselves to compete against everybody. I feel we will be a contender once we start jelling.”
It’s a challenging schedule this season. A prime example of the difficulty came on Wednesday, Dec. 14 as unbeaten Coolidge beat the Longhorns 83-55 in Wilson Dome to drop Payson to 2-4 in games counting in the 3A rankings that will debut next month.
Dexter Waterman scored 21 points and dished out seven assists against the 10-0 Bears. Anderson Hatch added 12 points for Payson.
Dru Madrid scored a game-high 23 points to lead five Bears scoring in double figures.
Following this week’s tournament, Payson takes a break before opening 3A East play at home against Show Low on Jan. 10.
Lake Powell Holiday ClassicThe Longhorns went 1-2 in the Lake Powell Holiday Classic hosted by Page Dec. 8-Dec. 10.
The Longhorns lost to Gallup (N.M.) 64-55 on Dec. 8, beat Ash Fork 63-55 on Dec. 9 and lost to Hurricane, Utah 51-37 on Dec. 10 according to information reported by Payson.
Against Gallup, Sergio Madrid scored 15 points, Anthony Guereque 12 points and three blocks and Caleb Marinelli 11 points, six steals and four assists. Anderson Hatch chipped in nine points. Dexter Waterman had four steals.
Madrid scored 17 points in the win over Ash Fork. Guereque added 14 points, Hatch seven points, Waterman seven points and Marinelli six points.
Waterman scored 11 points to lead the Longhorns against Hurricane.
Camp Verde postponed
The Longhorns’ game at Camp Verde (1-4 overall, 1-2 ranking games) scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 was postponed because of the storm that hit the state that day. A makeup date has not been announced.