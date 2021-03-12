Payson wrestlers take to the mat in a tournament for the first time this season when the Longhorns host 10 other Division 3 Section 2 teams in the sectional at Wilson Dome on Saturday.
The top four at each of the 14 weights qualify for the AIA Division 3 State Championships at Poston Butte High on Thursday, March 18. The state tournament is normally held over two days but it’s been changed to one day because of COVID-19.
The pandemic has had an adverse affect on both fall and winter sports in Arizona this school year.
It delayed the start of the season.
It led to a 5-4 a vote to cancel the season. That vote was reversed a few days later by a 5-4 vote to move forward with a shortened season and masks required for athletes and everyone in the venue.
A 15-dual, no-tournament, only-parents-allowed season started in January and extended into March.
The mask mandate for athletes on the mat or court ended on March 5.
Sellis and Christianson
Two strong favorites to qualify for the state tournament are senior Soto Sellis at 220 pounds and junior Travis Christianson at 182. Both are 14-0 and dominating.
Sellis is a two-time state qualifier who finished fifth as a sophomore. He hopes to move up the medal stand in his final chance.
He leads the Longhorns with 10 pins in 10 contested matches. He’s won four times by forfeit.
Christianson has eight pins in 10 contested matches, with four wins by forfeit. He looks poised to finish on the medal stand at state for the first time after qualifying a year ago. He finished 2-2 at 182 in last year’s state tournament, missing the podium.
State struggles
Payson had four qualifiers last season, the most since they pushed a half-dozen Longhorns to state in 2017.
Nobody made the medal stand. Sellis two years ago is one of just two Longhorns to make the podium over the last three seasons. Ely Keeney finished sixth in 2018.
Payson has produced just one individual state champion over the past seven years — Dylan Keeney in 2017.
Other possible qualifiers
Sellis and Christianson are the strongest candidates to move on, but will any of their teammates join them at state?
Junior Nick Dimbat is 6-3 at 170 but lost by injury default in the final dual at Snowflake on Friday. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to compete.
Senior Troy Daniels (145) hopes to qualify following a Feb. 19 concussion at Gilbert ALA vs. Tyton Slade. It kept him sidelined for four duals before he wrestled in the final two.
Sophomore Jimmy Johnson is 7-4 overall. He’d stand a better chance of reaching the state tournament if he could wrestle at his ideal weight of 220, where he’s 2-0. However, he’s behind Sellis there and competes at 285, where he’s 5-4.
Junior Toby Gressley (8-6) at 138 and sophomore Ayden Ormand (8-7) at 152 carry winning records into the tournament.
The D3 Section 2 11
A total of 10 other teams will join Payson for the section tournament, which will run all day.
The others include: Ironwood American Leadership Academy (ALA), Gilbert ALA, Queen Creek ALA, Blue Ridge, Combs, Eastmark, Poston Butte, San Tan Foothills, Show Low and Snowflake.
Only two parents allowed
A maximum of two parents or guardians per participating wrestler will be allowed to purchase a $12 one-day pass for both the section and state tournaments using the GoFan app the day of at the tournament site. Please bring your smart phone to make your purchase.
Spectators must specify which wrestler they are there to watch before they’re allowed into the venue. All children ages 2 and younger may accompany an adult at no charge and will not be required to wear a face covering. Those ages 3 and older will need to purchase a ticket/all day wristband and be counted as one of the two allowable spectators.
All spectators must wear a mask.