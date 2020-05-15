A month after the original scheduled opening date, the Payson Nine-Hole Women’s Golf Group finally started its season at Payson Golf Club on Thursday, May 7.
COVID-19 concerns pushed the opener back, originally set for the first Thursday in April.
Ten women participated in the tournament on the back nine, exercising proper distancing protocols and safety procedures set by Payson Golf Club.
Jackie Cederbaum won the Fewest Putts Tournament, needing just 15. Nobuko Shiles finished second with 16 putts.
Shiles chipped in on No. 10 and won the closest-to-the-pin on No. 13 and sank the six-foot putt.
The Payson Nine-Hole Group tees off at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday through the end of October.
New members are welcome. Any ladies interested in joining the Nine-Hole Women’s Group should contact Mary Quigley at maryqdezines@gmail.com.