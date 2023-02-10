Round Valley senior Jaden Finch won the championship at 126 pounds to help lead the Elks to first place in the Division 1 Section 8 girls wrestling tournament at Winslow on Saturday, Feb. 4.
She is one of seven Elks who finished in the top four and earned a berth in the state tournament.
Finch (27-8) went 3-0 with three pins to win the 14-girl bracket at 126. She got the fall in 3:32 against Red Mesa freshman Rheanna Tree (30-6) in the final.
Round Valley totaled 165 points. Winslow finished second with 133, Page (131) third and Holbrook (117) fourth.
There were 23 schools represented in the tournament, although only 22 scored team points.
Snowflake finished 11th (25), Payson 12th (22), Show Low 15th (16) and Blue Ridge tied for 16th (10).
Five Round Valley wrestlers — senior Lexi Salazar (100), sophomore Reagan Jaramillo (107), sophomore Ellie Salazar (114), junior Sonora Harper (145) and junior Seneca McCall (165) – finished second and sophomores Makyah Slade (152) and Sydnee Finch (185) both placed third for the Elks.
Lexi Salazar (25-5) went 2-1 with two pins. She lost to Morenci senior Arianna Sarrett (16-1) by pin in the 114 final.
Jaramillo (19-8) went 1-1, reaching the title match in the five-girl bracket with a pin before losing by pin to Chino Valley freshman Lilliana Rodriguez (24-8) in the 107 final.
Ellie Salazar (13-8) went 2-1 with two pins in the eight-girl bracket at 114. She lost by pin in the final to Page senior Tea Nockideneh (22-4).
Harper (24-7) went 2-1 with two pins in the 11-girl bracket at 145, losing by pin to Holbrook senior Sierra Aho (29-3) in the championship match.
McCall (16-10) went 2-1 with a pair of pins in nine-girl 165 bracket, losing to Morenci freshman Cynthia Martinez (18-4) by fall in the title match.
Payson senior Jade Sanchez (25-9) went 3-1 to finish second at 132. She lost to Winslow sophomore Taum Estrada (30-6) by pin in the final.
Show Low senior Haley Heath (25-3) finished third at 100.
Snowflake’s Kambriel Brimhall placed fourth at 126.