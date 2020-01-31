It didn’t take Jaeden Perez long to fit in with her Payson High wrestling teammates.
“The second practice, we were running sprints and I saw somebody run out the back door,” said Payson head coach Mito Mendivil. “I didn’t know who it was, so I went out there and peeked and I saw that it was Jaeden. I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to have to try to ease it down a little bit.’
“I’m coming back in and I saw the door close so I just assumed that somebody closed it. I look up and there she is running sprints right after she finished throwing up.
“That day is when she earned everybody’s respect because she didn’t cry, she didn’t feel bad for herself. She was physically exhausted because she’d never worked that hard. She went and threw up and came right back in. She knew she had to finish her sprints and she didn’t want to let her team down.”
The coach said that sent a message to every boy on the team.
“It was incredible, because the guys understood they’ve got to bring their level up because we’ve got a girl in here working as hard as you, if not more,” Mendivil said.
It was just the first example of her physical and mental dedication and her toughness.
“She broke her nose in practice and she didn’t bat an eye,” Mendivil said. “She didn’t cry or feel sorry for herself.
“When you break your nose you’re just automatically going to tear up if you hit it in any way. We had masks and said, ‘You’re going to have to wear this for a little bit.’
“She stayed at practice and we put the mask on her and she went out there and went right back to work. She wanted to tough it out. She’s tougher than nails, man.”
That’s the kind of thing your teammates notice.
“She’s earned the respect of all of our guys,” Mendivil said. “She’s one of the hardest workers in the room. There’s no quit in her. She goes in there and she busts her butt every day. I think she’s going to be the pioneer for Payson women’s wrestling.”
She’s not the first girl to go out for the team. But no previous girl has been a steady varsity contributor like Perez.
She used to play volleyball. But she wanted to try something new this year, so she decided to go out for the wrestling team. And she’s been a valuable member of the team, wrestling at the lightest weight (106 pounds) in most dual matches.
“We didn’t have a 106-pounder, so we need her to go in there,” the coach said. “I think she’s like 10-20 against the guys this year and 9-3 against girls. So, she’s doing everything right. She’s bought in.”
Those wins against boys have paid big dividends for the team.
Perez finished second among four girls at 110 pounds in last weekend’s Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational.
That came a week after she finished fourth in Winslow’s Doc Wright Invitational. She also finished second in the Mile High Tournament in Prescott Valley.
She’ll return to Winslow for the Girls Division 1 Section 4 Tournament on Saturday hoping to earn one of the two state-tournament qualifying berths at 110 pounds.
There’s only one division for girls wrestling, with eight sections. The top two wrestlers at each weight in each of the sections advance to the state tournament on Feb. 14-15. There are 21 schools in her section.
Girls may wrestle on the boys team during the season, but must choose whether to take part in the girls or boys state tournament.
She’s proud of her runner-up effort in the Van Horn.
“Even though I didn’t finish first like I wanted, just being on the podium is a real big honor, too,” she said.
Perez went 2-1. Only a Red Mountain girl stood between her and history.
“I’d be the first girl at Payson High School to finish first (in any tournament),” she said. “I just want to inspire people. It just feels good to place because I know I tried my hardest and worked my butt off.”
Perez thought about trying out for the team while watching her younger brother Jonah wrestle.
“I was thinking about it a couple of years ago but I wasn’t in really good shape,” she said. “It’s a really hard sport mentally and physically. I just never really had the courage to do it. I’d be the only girl.
“But this year I actually had the courage to try out and then stick with it.”
She wrestles against 113-pounder Clayton Fitzhugh in practice.
“He pushes me and I push him, too,” Perez said. “We help each other.”
She feels like she’s part of the team; just one of the guys.
“It just feels like we’re a group of friends,” she said. “It feels good to be a part of something like that that you can rely on.”