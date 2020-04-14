Jesse Smith shot a net 66 to edge Terry Lindsey by one stroke and win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on April 8.
Nolan Dove finished third with 71 in the event that attracted a season-low 23 golfers in the PMGA’s third tournament of the young season.
Dennis Schwebs (71) edged Ed Bossert (72) and Ron Fischer (72) for the B Flight crown.
Gary Vaplon tapped in the longest putt of the day, finding the cup from 23 feet 9 inches on No. 9. Vaplon was also closest to the pin on No. 2 (7 feet 5 inches).
Other closest-to-the-pin winners included: Tim Hughes (No. 5, 7-8), Dove (No. 8, 15-2), Lindsey (No. 14, 10-6) and Schwebs (No. 17, 4-1).
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 PGC both increased sanitization efforts and added a new one-person-per-cart at reduced rate policy weeks ago and later foam blocked the pins on every hole to keep golfers from touching flag poles.
“We at PMGA are very cognizant of the precautions that we need to take as our membership is primarily retired, aged folks,” said PMGA secretary Al Chittenden. “The majority of our membership has their own carts and walk the course so it’s fairly easy to maintain the distance needed.
“We are doing our part to be good neighbors and feel that golf outings are a good way to keep our sanity in these times as well as get some fresh air and exercise.”