Jim Kennedy shot 68.6 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Oct. 30.
Dave Herbert (69.7) finished second and Alex Armenta (69.8) third.
Al Chittenden (63.5) won the B Flight, with George Spatz (67.6) placing second and Ed Bossert (68.0) third.
Dennis Schwebs had the long putt, finding the cup from 8 feet 10½ inches on No. 9. Schwebs was also closest to the pin on No. 8 (11 feet 6 inches).
Other closest-to-the-pin winners included: Spatz (No. 5, 15-7), Chittenden (No. 14, 7-4) and Armenta (No. 17, 7-2½).