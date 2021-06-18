About 35 kids took part in a four-day basketball camp at Payson High School’s Wilson Dome for fourth-12th graders on June 14-17. PHS junior varsity head coach Robert Mavis ran the camp with the help of boys and girls basketball players. They held a morning session for the younger kids and an evening session for the older kids.
The camp wrapped up on Thursday ahead of the Longhorn Shootout Boys Basketball Camp on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 in Wilson Dome and the PHS gym.
A total of 20 varsity and JV teams will compete in 40-minute games in addition to three-point and free-throw shootout contests.
Spectators can watch games in either location for $5 per day. Games times are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.