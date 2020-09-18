Children ages 11-17 are eligible to sign up for a three-day junior golf clinic from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22-Thursday, Sept. 24 at Payson Golf Club.
The cost is $40 for the clinic, which is one of several held over the past few weeks.
PGC will hold another clinic on Oct. 1 for those who missed any of the previous clinics and to assess junior golfers’ readiness for future events beginning with the Tuesday, Oct. 6, 4-6 p.m. team scramble, where players tee off and play the best ball of the group.
A best ball team event is set for 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Players tee off as a team and all play the hole with their own ball. The team’s best ball score is recorded.
The final event is from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. It’s a match play tournament where players pair up and play a match-play format, which means golfers try to win each hole rather than count their scores for the entire event.
Sessions are limited to the first 12 players.
Payson Golf Club teaching pro Chuck Dodd and Payson High School assistant golf coach Steve Neil run the clinics.
For more information and registration details, contact Steve Neil at 425-765-7099 or email him at steve@steveneil.com.