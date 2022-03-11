Juniors dominate this year’s Payson High varsity golf team.
And all four 11th graders return after leading the Longhorns to a state tournament in 2021.
Joey Cailliau, Joseph Lamorie, Levi Stonebrink and Will Hubbard all return.
Freshman Lincoln Stonebrink claimed the fifth spot for the season-opening match and posted one of the team’s four scores that helped the Longhorns win in the play-five count-four format in Fountain Hills.
His 44 ranked third on the team just two strokes back of Lamorie’s team-leading 42, which was one stroke off the winning 41 and tied for third. He finished fourth on the tiebreaker. Levi Stonebrink (43) finished second for Payson (sixth overall), Lincoln tied for seventh and finished ninth on the tiebreaker and Cailliau (45) placed 10th overall. Hubbard carded 48.
Payson shot 174 to finish first among four teams. More details were reported in an earlier edition of the Roundup.
The junior varsity team consists of juniors Rylee Adolph, the only girl on the team this season, Chase McLellan, sophomore Jason Rhodes and freshmen Kurtis Kelton and Jayden Keator.
The varsity and JV rosters may change during the season.
“We have very close competition this year with our JV team to compete for a varsity spot,” said coach Miguel Galindo. “So, every couple of weeks, I will be holding what we call a qualifier, where the kids play a round of golf and the top five players will be the varsity five for the next two weeks of matches.”
Galindo has high expectations.
“We finished top 10 in state last year as a team, and given that I have many returning players, my expectations is that we will be pushing for a top five finish this year,” he said.
The Longhorns were scheduled to play on March 8 at Snowflake and March 11 at Holbrook before hosting the first of its three home matches on March 25 at Chaparral Pines against Fountain Hills, Scottsdale Christian and Show Low. Payson’s other home matches include an April 19th contest with Holbrook and Miami at Payson Golf Club and April 28 at Chaparral Pines against Snowflake, Scottsdale Prep and Arizona College Prep.
This year’s state tournament is May 9-10 in Tucson.