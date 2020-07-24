Kaitlyn “Katie” Sexton entered her senior season with high expectations for her Payson High golf team.
But her last season ended just as it was starting this spring. With just two nine-hole matches at Snowflake completed, the COVID-19 pandemic halted all high school sports in Arizona for the rest of the season.
Sexton was one of two girls on the PHS varsity team as a junior and she ranked as the No. 3 golfer behind two boys. She entered this spring as the only girl on the varsity team and the No. 2-ranked golfer.
“It was very disappointing to not be able to see the growth and potential of the team this year,” she said. “I got my first experience at state last year so it was sad not be able to see where we could have gone with it going into this year.”
Unexpected news helped soothe the sorrow she felt as she earned the BSN Sports Under Armour Women of Will (WOW) Graduation Award for Payson High School.
“Receiving the award definitely lightened the blow of losing my senior year of golf,” she said. “It was a light-in-the-dark kind of thing. It came right after losing the season and it was something to look up to instead of dwelling.”
The 2020 PHS graduate was the PHS honoree based on a variety of criteria: athletics, academics, sportsmanship, leadership and community service. Payson High Athletic Director Rich Ormand surprised her by texting her about the award.
“It came as a complete shock when I got the text from Mr. Ormand asking me for a bio because he was recommending me for the Women of Will Award,” she said. “One girl out of our high school could be chosen and that’s a lot of athletes. To be chosen for the award meant that Mr. Ormand saw me as a role model to other female athletes in our high school.”
And she credits coaches Steve Neil, Denny Morse and Miguel Galindo for their role in promoting her for the recognition.
“I believe part of the reason I was chosen was because my high school coaches saw a lot of potential in me and they recommended me to Mr. Ormand,” she said.
She graduated with a 3.6 unweighted grade point average, which translates to a 3.83 weighted GPA figuring in her college credit courses. She earned over 26 dual credits through Eastern Arizona College in Payson.
Sexton enrolled at Northern Arizona University and starts classes on Aug. 12. She’ll head to Flagstaff with two of her friends, Lizzie MacFarlane and Kendall Brooks. But she’s not rooming with them in the dormitory.
“We want to be able to hang out together but we also want to meet other people,” she said.
Founded in 2018, Women of Will is an exclusive women’s high school sports sponsorship powered by BSN Sports and Under Armour that exists to celebrate the surmounting of any obstacle, whether mental, physical or rooted in society’s expectations.
According to its website, “At its core, WOW is about empowering coaches across the country with performance solutions and a robust female athletics support system that allows them to focus on what matters most — changing lives and inspiring the next generation of women to strive for greatness.”
Sexton was active in several extracurricular activities at PHS. Besides golfing, she was in Key Club, FFA and Link Crew.
Sexton played golf on the PHS boys golf team for three years after her family moved to Payson from Bloomington, Ind. following her freshman year of high school.
There isn’t a separate girls and boys team for the smaller schools taking part in spring golf in Arizona, so girls who want to play must compete against boys for spots on the varsity team.
Golf is one of the few activities people have been able to participate in during the COVID-19 restrictions. But Sexton misses being part of a team.
“Yes, you can still go out and play on your own, but it’s not the same as being able to compete as a team and being together winning a match,” she said. “It’s about playing together to win. You can do anything alone, but the best part about high school golf is the team.”
Sexton received NAU’s Lumberjack Scholarship, which covers her full tuition. She’s still responsible for her housing, books, etc.
“It helped pave the way to college,” she said of the scholarship.
She plans to major in chemistry with emphasis on forensics and criminalistics.
“I want to work for the FBI or CSI as a forensic chemist,” she said. “Math and science were my strong subjects in high school. I’ve always been kind of interested in detective work and when I got in high school, I researched careers with science and detective work.”
Sexton is about to wrap up a summer spent working at Payson Golf Club under club golf pro Chuck Dodd.
“I’ve been learning how to re-grip golf clubs and just any kind of knowledge you can get from a professional golfer,” she said. “Basically, with my golf background, I’m able to manage their pro shop.”
She’s excited about getting back into a classroom setting after she and her classmates finished their PHS careers with about two-and-a-half months at home in online classes.
“They’re doing a bit of both online and in person,” she said of the NAU plan for this fall. “I think half the students will be in class and the other half will be online and they’ll switch the other days.”
She said she hopes to make the NAU women’s golf team as a walk-on.
She’ll make the drive up north to move into her dorm room on Aug. 8.
A new chapter in her life.
A new challenge.
She’s got the will to handle whatever comes next and an award to prove it.
