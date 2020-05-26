Kenny Althoff and Dave Rutter teamed up to take a slim lead halfway through the 36-hole Payson Men’s Golf Club Two-Man Best Ball Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, May 6.
They shot 62 for 18 holes to carry a one-stroke lead over Kevin Bailey and Bob Parkinson (63) heading into Wednesday’s final round.
Al Chittenden and Lou Manganiello are third (64) and Mike McKee and Gary Vaplon (65) fourth, three strokes back.
Art Sipple had the longest putt, finding the cup from 9 feet 2 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ian Capper (No. 2, 11 feet 3 inches), Tim Ernst (No. 5, 19-0), Dave Herbert (No. 8, 4-10), Althoff (No. 14, 1-4) and Mike Anderson (No. 17, 6-5).