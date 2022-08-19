Friday night in the White Mountains, the Longhorns embark on a new football season.
The game at Blue Ridge renews one of Payson’s three biggest rivalries.
They continue battling another in the home opener against Show Low on Oct. 26.
A list of the most difficult starts must include 2022, as the Horns don’t get any warm-up games to prepare for these marquee rivalries.
Payson is lucky to get a chance to continue these two rivalries after the AIA realignment moved the Horns to the 3A Metro East Region, for football only. So, they won’t compete with any of their three biggest rivals. They won’t play the other, Snowflake. The AIA moved the Lobos up and into the 4A East Sky with Gilbert N. American Leadership Academy, Apache Junction, Benjamin Franklin, Desert Sunrise and Poston Butte after they claimed the last two 3A state crowns.
Blue Ridge and Show Low now play in the eight-team 3A Northeast, an even mix of four teams from the old 3A East and four from the 3A North. Winslow and Round Valley from the East Region, join traditional 3A North teams Ganado, Monument Valley, Page and Window Rock.
So, Payson will start to build new rivalries now. None will ever match Payson’s big three, but there’s already some clear conclusions about the Longhorns’ new region.
Well, it’s not really new to Payson. The Horns played in the Metro East in 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions instituted by the AIA.
ScheduleThey’ll compete for positioning in the region standings with Chandler Valley Christian, Fountain Hills, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, Phoenix Christian and Tempe.
They play at Miami on Sept. 2 and host Cottonwood Mingus on Sept. 9 a week before opening Metro East play at hone against Tempe.
They face one of their biggest challenges at Valley Christian on Sept. 23. The Trojans are coming off an 11-2 season that ended with a semifinal loss to Snowflake.
Then comes another when they host an Arizona Lutheran team on Sept. 30 that was bumped up to 3A after going 13-1 in winning the 2A State Championship. They play another solid program in a non-region game at Safford on Oct. 14. They close the season with Metro East games at home against another rival, Fountain Hills, on Oct. 21 and at Phoenix Christian on Oct. 28. Phoenix Christian moves over from the 3A Metro West after going 5-0 to win the region and finishing 7-4 with a first-round playoff loss.
RosterThe roster features 13 seniors among 29 upperclassmen, including several returning starters and varsity letter winners.
Seven Longhorns return after earning some form of recognition on the All-3A East team a year ago. Gabriel Hilgendorf (DB), Devonte Johnson (Long Snapper), Jimmy Johnson (OL) and Caleb Marinelli (Punter) all were voted to the first team by region coaches. Daitin Stockon (LB) and Wyatt Ashton (WR) made the second team and Dexter Waterman was honorable mention all-region last year.
Waterman returns at quarterback for his senior season. He can also be a standout in the defensive secondary, if they need him there. He leads the offense and has familiar weapons back in receivers Ashton and Hilgendorf, and running back Caleb Marinelli.
Ashton led the Longhorns in receptions (36) and receiving yards (380) and hauled in game-winning touchdown passes from Waterman in the final minute on back-to-back weeks as Payson closed the regular season with thrilling wins at Winslow then at home against Blue Ridge in the finale to lock up a state playoff berth.
Hilgendorf led the Longhorns with three interceptions on defense and also ranked third (15) in receptions and receiving yards (124).
Marinelli led the Longhorns with 557 rushing yards on a team-high 113 carries (4.9 avg.) as a junior. He rushed for seven touchdowns, second to the 10 by Travis Christianson, who graduated after rushing ranking second to Marinelli with 88 carries and second to him with 534 yards. Christianson led the Longhorns in rushing yards per carry (6.1).
Marinelli led the team with 606 yards from scrimmage. He’s 42.5 average helped him earn first team all-region accolades at punter.
Johnson was selected at long snapper for the all-region team but he’s a valuable player who averaged 13.9 yards on seven catches, snagging a pair of TD passes. And he had 43 tackles, including seven for loss and a pair of sacks.
Johnson leads the offensive line. He returns for his third year as a starter. He started at left guard last season. He also played on the defensive line.
Stockon finished third for Payson in tackles with 82 behind Christianson (124) and Hunter Stanfield (92), who’ve both graduated and are playing at Ottawa University in Surprise.
Along with the upperclassmen, some of the 12 sophomores are sure to make an impact.