The Rim Country Optimist Club Kids Fishing Festival offers kids a chance to fish for free each year.
But a new fee imposed by the Town of Payson to hold the 15th Annual Festival this Saturday, Oct. 16 at Green Valley Park led to the cancellation of the event.
Let’s Talk Fishin’ takes part each year. Organizations such as Arizona Game and Fish, Rim Country Rotary Club, Trout Unlimited and the Payson Flycasters Club also help make it a fun event.
“We were just notified by parks and rec they have a new fees schedule and it would cost us over $500 to put on the event,” said Teresa Purtee, Let’s Talk Fishin’ office manager, in an Oct. 4 email to the Roundup.
“This is a free event, so no revenue is made. It was a free event for the kids and we will have to cancel it.”
Let’s Talk Fishin’ tried to find someone in the community to cover the fee, but couldn’t.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to get a sponsor at this short notice, so we have had to cancel the event for this year,” Purtee wrote.
The event features a day of free fishing for kids, including free kids fishing licenses, anglers demonstrating proper fishing techniques, free use of fishing poles/rods and reels, free bait and weighing for kids catching fish.
Food vendors, music and a free kids raffle were also part of the plan as usual.
This may not be the last annual event that’s canceled by a dramatic increase in fees the Town of Payson charges to hold events at local parks.
Joshua Lyon, the founder of the nonprofit Home Runs for Vets, holds the Payson Summer Series each year. The three slowpitch softball tournaments are designed to both raise money for Payson-area veterans organizations and grow softball in Payson.
But Lyon said the increase in fees likely means he’ll have to cancel all three Payson tournaments.
The higher fees, which Lyon said were about triple what the town had been charging him, went into effect on Aug. 8, prior to the last tournament in this year’s series. The Sept. 18-19 Home Runs for Vets Tournament may be the last Lyon will hold in Payson unless the town decreases the fee for nonprofits.
Lyon said he’ll probably cancel the three Payson tournaments and hold one big tournament each year, likely in Flagstaff, which offers a discount to nonprofits. Of course, that would mean the profits from the tournament will go to Flagstaff-area veterans instead of helping Payson vets.
“We’d donate it up there,” he said.
It’s not what he wants.
But he doesn’t see any other option.
Lyon said the increase in fees will significantly reduce the amount of money they’ll be able to donate and may even result in a loss.
He fears the dramatic cost increase means the Home Runs for Vets tournament held Sept. 18-19 at Rumsey Park may be the last he holds in Payson.
He hopes to take his case to the Payson Town Council.
The Roundup reached out to the town for comment, but had not heard back as of press time.