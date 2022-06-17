Only about a dozen kids showed up for Robert Mavis’ first basketball camp last year.
So, the Payson boys basketball varsity head coach was pleased with the 28 kids that participated in the Second Annual Longhorns Youth Basketball Camp at Wilson Dome on June 13-16.
“This is about what I want and need,” Mavis said.
He’s trying to get the youngsters excited about basketball so they can one day play for the high school freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams.
He didn’t know for sure why the numbers jumped dramatically this year. But he said maybe last year’s low turnout was the result of him just entering his first season as varsity boys head coach after one year leading the JV squad.
His success in leading the Longhorns to the state tournament and the first state tournament victory in years, didn’t hurt the turnout for year two of his camp.
About a dozen boys and girls high school basketball players helped coach the campers, along with Cody Waterman of the Tonto Apache Gym.
“It’s really great because the varsity girls and boys players are role models for them,” Mavis said of the kids. “When they see them playing next season they’ll say, ‘hey, that was my coach at camp.’”
Registration remains open for the sixth-eighth grade basketball camp set for 9 a.m. to noon in Wilson Dome Monday, June 20-Thursday, June 23 camp.
We’ll still take walk-up registrations on Monday morning at 8:45 a.m. here at the Dome, Mavis said.
The cost is $60 per child for the camp.
Payson is also hosting a basketball tournament Thursday, June 23-Saturday, June 25 in Wilson Dome and Payson High’s old gym.
Games start at 1 p.m. on June 23 and 9 a.m. both June 24 and 25.
Admission is free for campers who wear their camp T-shirt. The entry fee is $5 per day for everyone else.
The tournament features 14 varsity teams and eight other teams in a JV/Small Ball division.
They hope to finish the tournament by about 5 p.m. on June 25.
Both camp fees and the tournament team entry fees and ticket sales go to support both the boys and girls high school basketball programs.