Seven White Mountain and Rim Country schools joined 46 others from around the state for one of the premier wrestling tournaments in the state on Jan. 13 and 14.
Fifty-three schools participated in the Doc Wright Invitational at Winslow.
Snowflake sophomore Devin Kinlicheenie kept his unbeaten season rolling, going 5-0 with four pins to win the 215-pound crown. He improved to 31-0 this season.
Show Low junior Zemira Wilhelm improved to 26-1 this season by winning the 120 championship.
Blue Ridge freshman Erick Galindo (28-2) finished second at 106.
Senior JT Richardson (35-3) placed third at 150 to lead St. Johns. Mogollon produced a pair of medal winners in freshman Kaleb Porter (27-6), who finished fourth at 120, and senior Payton Reidhead (26-2), who finished fifth at 144.
Mogollon and St. Johns tied for 16th with 106 points, Show Low (91) placed 23rd, Snowflake (88) 25th, Blue Ridge (69) 31st, Payson (40.5) 38th and Round Valley (30) 47th.
Six area girls won medals, led by a pair of runners-up.
Round Valley had three girls reach the medal stand to help the Elks finish 10th with 87 points among 46 teams. The Elks had 14 girls entered in the tournament.
Blue Ridge and Show Low tied for 25th with 31 points, Snowflake (28) placed 27th and Payson 33rd with 17 points. Snowflake had 10 entrants, Payson five, Blue Ridge four and Show Low two.
For Round Valley, junior Sonora Harper (17-5) finished second at 145 pounds, sophomore Sydnee Finch (15-4) fourth at 185 and senior Jaden Finch (19-7) sixth at 126.
Show Low junior Haley Heath (19-1) went 4-1 with four pins in finishing second at 100 pounds. She suffered her first loss of the season in the title match.
For Blue Ridge, senior Ellie Larson (10-4) placed fifth at 145 and senior Taeler Dousette (9-7) sixth at 185.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
