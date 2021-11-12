Old coaches often carry into their advanced years odd and quirky memories.
Such is the case with Kyle Hilton’s former football coach from 1990 and ’91. He is among those harboring peculiar recollections from decades ago. Among the echoes is several times over yelling onto the playing field, “Kyle put your mouthpiece in.”
In those years, a misplaced mouthpiece meant a five-yard penalty and Hilton had a habit of spitting his out after each play and forgetting to put it back in.
Misplace mouthpieces aside, Hilton is remembered by the coach and all others who knew him as talented and dedicated in any sport he chose, whether it was football, wrestling or baseball.
As a wrestler, Hilton grappled his way to 160-pound weight-class championships in both his junior and senior years. During his freshman and sophomore seasons, he was a state runner-up.
With two state gold medals and two silvers, he ranks as one of the most celebrated wrestlers in the rich and storied history of Longhorn wrestling.
Coach Dennis Pirch labeled Hilton an exceptional talent who had most all the attributes it takes to succeed in the sport.
In addition to earning the state gold and silver honors, Hilton was chosen an Arizona Coaches Association All-Star team member in 1992.
In football, he also was an ACA selection but was never able to participate in the North vs. South game due to summer employment commitments.
Other football honors included his selection to the all-region teams as a junior and senior and all-state as a senior.
A three-year varsity letter winner, he shined both offensively and defensively for the Longhorns.
In 1991, he was the team’s leading rusher, finishing just shy of 1,000 yards. Defensively, he was one of the most feared linebackers in the region often reverting to his wrestling takedown skills when it came to executing tackles.
Hilton also excelled on the baseball diamond for coach Teddy Pettet, finishing as one of Payson’s best all-around athletes playing shortstop, pitcher and catcher.
Coaches tapped him an all-region performer after his junior and senior seasons.
He was also chosen an ACA all-star baseball participant, making him one of a rare few who became star selections in three sports.
After graduation from Payson High, Hilton’s passion for sports continued, this time as a rodeo team roper.
He also attended Iowa State University and now lives in Albia, Iowa with his wife and children.