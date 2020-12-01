Seniors led Payson’s volleyball team this year.
Eight 12th graders powered the Longhorns to third place in the 3A East and another berth in the state tournament.
And four of those seniors earned recognition on the All-3A East Volleyball Team in voting by coaches.
Setter Kylee Carnes and middle hitter/blocker Alex Hagan made the seven-member first team. Carnes was voted Defensive Player of the Year.
Hitter Aspen Harrison and defensive specialist/libero Shelby McNeeley were honorable mention.
Payson went 11-7 overall and 6-4 in the 3A East. That record included a victory over Blue Ridge, which went 7-3 in finishing second in the region to 10-0 No. 2 Snowflake, which went 10-0 in the region and 17-2 overall. That included a win over No. 15 Payson in the state tournament first round after the Longhorns won a play-in game over Phoenix Bourgade Catholic.
Carnes excelled in multiple areas of the court this year, leading the Longhorns in aces (30), service points (122), digs (215), assists (318) and also ranking second in kills (119), hitting % (.202) and third in serve percentage (min 50 attempts) (91.1), blocks (35) and solo blocks (5).
Hagan led the Longhorns in kills (132) and with a .379 kill % (132 kills/348 attempts) and solo blocks (19) and finished second in total blocks (50) and third in hitting % (.195) and third in assists (16).
Harrison led the Longhorns in total blocks (57) and hitting % (.212), finished second in kill percentage (.355) and solo blocks (16) and third in kills (109).
McNeeley ranked second on the team in serve receive (155) and third in digs (117).
Snowflake’s Reagan Olson was voted Player of the Year. Teammate Macee LeSueur was voted Offensive Player of the Year. Winslow’s Julie Thomas was voted Coach of the Year.
3A East champion Snowflake had three players make the first team and four Lobos were voted to the second team with two honorable mentions. Runner-up Blue Ridge (12-6 overall) had two first teamers and one second teamer and two honorable mentions.
Voting for the 3A all-state team wasn’t completed by press time.