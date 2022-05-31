Lamb, Jackson win in men's golf blind partners by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email May 31, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bob Lamb and Bob Jackson carded 139 to take the championship in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Blind Partners Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on May 25.Craig Celentano and Daily (140) finished second one stroke back and Mike Valentiner and Marty Letterman (142) placed third.Gene Robertson sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 11 feet 4¾ inches on #18.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Chuck Dodd (#2, 4-1), Brett Howard (#5, 1-11), Watson (#8, 1-3), Steve Thompson (#14, 5-2) and Celentano (#17, 9-5). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back