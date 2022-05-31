Bob Lamb and Bob Jackson carded 139 to take the championship in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Blind Partners Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on May 25.

Craig Celentano and Daily (140) finished second one stroke back and Mike Valentiner and Marty Letterman (142) placed third.

Gene Robertson sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 11 feet 4¾ inches on #18.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Chuck Dodd (#2, 4-1), Brett Howard (#5, 1-11), Watson (#8, 1-3), Steve Thompson (#14, 5-2) and Celentano (#17, 9-5).

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

