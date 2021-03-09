Giants roam these lands.
Jimmy Johnson knows this all too well as the Payson sophomore wrestler constantly steps onto the mat ready for battle against much bigger opponents.
Johnson is used to wrestling up a weight.
He did it all last season as a freshman. His ideal weight class was 195, but he had to compete at 220 pounds because teammate Soto Sellis was Payson’s top wrestler at 195. He proved it over and over in practice.
“I weighed 180 last year when I was wrestling at 220,” Johnson said. “I’ve always been wrestling up.”
But it’s different this year as Sellis moved up to 220, where Johnson would love to wrestle. But he just can’t beat his older teammate.
Worse than last year
So, it’s much worse for the youngster this season. He now regularly wrestles at 285/heavyweight, despite tipping the scales at between 210 and 215 pounds. Some of his opponents weigh as much as 287 (a two-pound weight allowance allows wrestlers weight just over the limit).
So, he faces foes as much as 77 pounds heavier.
It’s a struggle to deal with someone so much bigger.
“Their weight is a lot to deal with, yeah,” Johnson said. “It does make me tired, definitely.”
Learning
But he said he’s learning from every practice and every opponent.
“When I lose it’s because of a little mistake I make because there’s so much weight difference,” he said. “One mistake and they’re going to put me on my back or flatten me out.”
Winning
But he keeps showing up and competing.
And winning more than he loses.
He carries a 7-4 record into Saturday’s Div. 3 Section 2 Tournament at Payson where he hopes to finish among the top four and qualify for the March 18 state tournament.
He’s 2-0 at 220 and 5-4 at 285.
The kid’s a battler. And he’s got drive.
Drama king
And a flare for the dramatic.
An example came when he pinned Cottonwood Mingus’ Avery Hines in 5:59 on Feb. 27, getting a late takedown then pin and ending a scoreless match with one second remaining.
He’s had dramatic victories before. He left Wilson Dome fans screaming with delight with some big wins as a freshman.
And beating Hines in dramatic fashion shows he can still beat much bigger opponents.
Devastating injury
Johnson wasn’t sure he’d wrestle this season after a severe ankle sprain sidelined him for the final two football games this past fall.
“It was pretty bad,” he said. “It was probably the hardest time of my life because I was so emotionally down. I didn’t even want to wrestle.”
But attending the team’s football banquet got him fired up to return to the mat.
“I was around all my brothers again and it made me happy and I wanted to come out here,” he said.
Thanks Soto
He credits his regular practice room battles with Sellis (14-0) for helping prepare him to succeed.
“I think the reason I’m able to do it is Soto just beats the crap out of me all the time,” Johnson said. “It just makes we want to like do better or work it off better because Soto he works so hard on me it makes me used to it in a way.
“So, when I come out here and wrestle them, they’re not as fast as Soto, so I can get after them. Soto, he’s pretty strong, and he’s pretty fast.”
Unafraid
Payson head coach David Daniels said Johnson is a real competitor.
“Jimmy Johnson is not afraid of anything,” Daniels said. “He doesn’t care how big they are, how strong they are, what their record is, he’s just a fearless, fearless kid.
“He’s just got a really good motor. He wore (Hines) down. He’s just really tough upstairs. It’s a mental thing, and he’s just really, really tough.
“He’s about .500 but he’s always in the match. He’s never out of a match because he just works so hard.”
Back at 220 next year
Soto graduates this spring, so Johnson should be the favorite to wrestle at 220 as a junior next year.
Unfinished business
But he’s got unfinished business this weekend and hopefully next week.
“My goal is to just be on the roster for state,” he said. “I don’t even care if I win a match at state. I just want to be in the state tournament.”
Johnson is building the foundation of a memorable career capped by two years at his ideal weight after a couple of the most challenging campaigns.
Yes, he'll enter his upperclassman status on the mats this November the hard way.
Having fought giants.