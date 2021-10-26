Dexter Waterman’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Ashton with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted Payson’s football team to one of the wildest victories in program history Friday night in Winslow.
The Bulldogs took the lead on a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, but Payson answered by driving 62 yards to win the game in the final second, 32-20.
Winslow kicked off after taking a 30-25 and Connor Hatch returned it 22 yards to set the Longhorns up at their own 38-yard line with 1:39 on the clock and two timeouts remaining.
They relied on those timeouts and a lot of guts to reach the end zone.
Payson needed a win after three consecutive 3A East losses. The Horns improved to 5-4 heading into the season finale at home against Blue Ridge on Friday night.
Knowing a loss would end their bid to qualify for the 16-team 3A playoffs, the gutsy 18th ranked (last week’s rankings) Longhorns refused to let that happen, scoring three of the five touchdowns the teams combined for in an explosive final quarter.
The lead changed hands five times in a fourth quarter filled with fireworks as both teams fought for their playoff lives.
The host Bulldogs didn’t lose without a fight in this competitive rivalry.
The teams entered the game tied for fifth place in the six-team 3A East Region but both still in playoff contention.
Payson improved to 1-3 in the region, while #14 Winslow slipped to 4-4 overall and into the 3A East cellar at 0-4.
Trailing through three quarters, the Longhorns went ahead 19-18 on a rushing TD with about nine minutes remaining but missed the two-point conversion attempt.
Winslow regained the lead 24-19 with a rushing TD and missed two-point try with about seven minutes remaining.
Payson answered with another rushing TD to go up 25-24 with roughly six minutes left. Again, a two-point attempt failed.
But Winslow took its final lead before missing another two-point try that would have put them up seven.
Ashton caught a 28-yard pass one play before his game-winning catch to set the Longhorns up at the 15 with time for just one play.
Travis Christianson ran for approximately 150 yards and a TD. Nick Dimbat and Caleb Marinelli each ran for a TD. Connor Hatch caught a 40-plus yard TD pass from Waterman, who completed 11 of 15 passes for three TDs and no interceptions.
Christianson led Payson with 14 tackles and Dimbat added 11. Gabe Hilgendorf came up with two interceptions.
The Longhorns host #12 Blue Ridge (5-3, 1-2) with a chance to pass the Yellow Jackets and claim fourth place in the East and keep their playoff bid alive.
Note: Payson coach Bryan Burke and James Chittenden on MaxPreps.com provided details used in this story.
Blue Ridge lost to archrival Show Low 20-10 on Friday.
The Longhorns will recognize senior football players, Pride of Payson Band members, cheerleaders and cross country runners at approximately 6:40 or 6:45 p.m. before the 7 o’clock kickoff. The team will also host a BBQ fundraiser in the parking lot starting at 5 p.m.
This report is made possible by James Chittenden posting scoring plays on MaxPreps.com.