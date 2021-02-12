Payson’s girls basketball team showed a competitive spirit in a 10-point loss at Arizona College Prep on Saturday, Feb. 6.
So the Longhorns entered their Tuesday, Feb. 9 home game against 3A East rival Blue Ridge hoping to get back in the victory column after three consecutive losses.
But they fell behind early once again and just couldn’t fight their way back.
They tried with a fourth quarter comeback but it fell short in a 43-37 loss.
Blue Ridge (3-4, 1-4 3A East) outscored the home team in each of the first three quarters, leading 11-8 after eight minutes, 25-13 at halftime and 37-20 entering the fourth quarter.
Payson rallied behind a 17-6 scoring advantage in the final period to fall by 10.
“We struggle getting out of the gate,” said Payson coach Miles Huff.
“We’re going to focus on that the next few days because the team that showed up in the fourth quarter, that’s a pretty good team.”
Trinity Glasscock scored all 10 of her points in the second half to lead the late surge for the Longhorns. She also pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double and blocked two shots.
Seven Longhorns scored.
Cadence White turned in a strong effort with seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
Kayla Cline grabbed 14 rebounds to go with four points as the Longhorns snared 44 missed shots.
McKayla Taylor and Brianna Marinelli scored five points apiece.
Autumn Cline had four points and four rebounds.
The Longhorns (1-4, 0-3 3A East) return to action at Winslow (4-3, 2-2 3A East) at 6 o’clock today (Friday, Feb. 12) and host Show Low at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.