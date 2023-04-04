Crunch time.
The clutch.
It’s when champions come through with the plays that win games.
Payson’s softball team is establishing a pattern of comeback wins.
They did it again on Friday, scoring four times in the sixth inning to overcome a 2-1 deficit and beat visiting Show Low 5-2.
“I’m very confident in this team,” said Payson coach Christina Burke. “The thing with them is they like to be the Cardiac Kids. We laugh about it all the time. They always find a way to come back bigger, better and stronger.
“As far as our hitting goes, that has just saved us every single game. They do amazing when it comes to high-pressure situations. We have some heavy hitters on our team who always show up.”
The win leaves Payson at 3-1 in the 3A East and looking like a strong contender for the region championship.
Rayn Romero, the senior headed to Bloomfield College in New Jersey this fall, shut down Show Low’s offense.
They stood at #17 in Friday’s 3A rankings.
OK. That’s not important.
Now.
It will be soon enough.
The better you are, they better path you cut to earn yourself a high seed for the battle through the state tournament jungle.
The Longhorns will let all that play out the way it plays out. The region title chase is going on now. It will be decided over the next two or three weeks.
Payson trails 2-0 Holbrook atop the region standings. The Roadrunners are the lone team yet to lose in region play. Payson is the only other team with just one loss.
Show Low remained winless in the region through three games with a loss at home to Blue Ridge on Saturday (April 1). Blue Ridge improved to 1-2 in the 3A East.
Winslow stands at 2-2 and in and third-place tie with Snowflake.
Payson is 6-3 in ranking games, which are basically all games except tournament play.
Romero struck out nine Cougars in twirling a five-hit gem that held the visitors in check and allowed a potent Payson batting order to smash its way back into a game Show Low threatened to pull out by carrying a 2-1 lead into the later innings.
“She pitched amazing tonight,” said catcher Hailey Bramlet of Romero. “Every pitch was on.”
Bramlet crushed a solo home run to put Payson on the board. The senior and #3 hitter in the order now has smacked eight homers. A day earlier (March 30) at Blue Ridge, she blasted three home runs, one of them a grand slam, to power the Longhorns in a 20-5 win at Blue Ridge.
“I’ve been playing club for a lot of years and I just came out my senior year and wanted to put a lot of extra work in just to make sure I had the best season I could have,” Bramlet said.
Junior centerfielder Becca Chiccino did her part to keep the magical sixth inning alive, lining a two-run triple that broke the game open.
“Becca’s hit was just a big game-changer,” said Romero, who scored along with Rylee Adolph on the blast. “And we were all able to get up on the defense and do what we’re supposed to do. So, it was just a great game.”
Senior Bree Hall was two-for-three with a run batted in. Her sister, Brinna Hall, a junior, added a big hit. So did Romero and Ivy Woolwine, another valuable senior both in the pitching circle sharing innings with Romero, and in a powerful run-producing batting order that has scored at least 10 runs five times in nine ranking games. And one of those came in a 12-11 fireworks display at Phoenix Northwest Christian on March 11. The Crusaders stood at #6 in Friday’s 3A rankings.
And the Longhorns came close to beating them.
They may see them again.
But, first they’ve got be ready.
And there’s no better way than to face one rival after another to get to where they want to be.
They want to win it all.
They believe they can.
So does anyone watching them this season. Their only loss in region play was 5-4 at home against Winslow on March 29, the first of three games in three days for the Longhorns. The teams meet again in Winslow on April 19.
“We’ll go there and play our hearts out and get our bats going a little sooner,” Bramlet said of the rematch.
Payson opened region play with a big 3-2 win at 2021 East champion Snowflake on March 23.
They’ll look to push their winning streak to three in a rematch at Show Low on Thursday (April 6).
Friday’s game was the makeup up a game postponed because of rain on March 21.
