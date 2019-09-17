Some collapsed and fell to the ground after crossing the finish line.
Others remained on their feet and sort of stumbled around like someone who just departed a rapidly spinning merry-go-round.
All of them gave it everything they had.
That much was clear as runners finished the 3.1-mile dirt course at Payson Event Center.
The Payson Invitational gives high school cross country runners a chance to test themselves in an early-season race.
And all 11 of the Payson Longhorns who entered the event on Wednesday afternoon managed to complete the challenging course.
Results were not available at press time, but Jacob Fitzhugh led the Payson boys and Aubrieta Mercer paced the girls.
Mercer, the two-time state meet qualifier, benefited from the presence of freshmen Winnie Paine and McKenzie Ball. Winnie ran near Mercer the whole race and actually held a slight lead on the veteran before Mercer pulled away at the end to earn a medal. The top 25 finishers medaled.
“I just wanted to stop and I just wanted to not do it anymore because I was just dying,” Mercer said. “And Winnie helped me get through it. We just pushed each other.”
The junior was still dealing with a stomach issue that kept her out of school two days earlier.
“It was kind of hard for me to finish the race,” she said.
Mercer placed 19th in 22:36.1 at last year’s Payson Invitational.
McKenzie Ball wasn’t far behind her two teammates.
“That’s what we’re really excited about is that group,” said Payson coach Jonathan Ball. “And we’re really going to try to grow that group together. Those three girls probably finished within 10 places of each other.”
Fitzhugh hopes to join Mercer as a state qualifier this season after coming close as a junior. He’s off to a strong start with medals in both races Payson has competed in. After opening with a ninth-place finish in the Desert Solstice, he placed 21st in this race. That’s quite an improvement over last year’s 67th place effort.
“The goal was just to medal,” he said. “Two medals kind of amps you up for the rest of the season, that’s for sure. I feel great. Two medals in the first two meets — it’s starting to look like a good season.”
His coach likes Fitzhugh’s focus this year.
“Jacob’s really determined this season,” Ball said.
Also running for the Payson boys team were: Justin Keegan, Mathew Kester and Michael Cline.
Also competing for the Longhorn girls were: Lydia Schouten, Abigail Long and Izabell Sias.
Contact the reporter at