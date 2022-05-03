Letterman wins in men’s golf by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Keith Morris Author email May 3, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marty Letterman’s net 68 won the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Red Tees Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, April 27.Craig Celentano (70) finished second and Terry Lindsey won a scorecard tiebreaker for third with Alex Armenta. Both shot 72.Al Chittenden won the B Flight with 69, followed by Mike Valentiner (70, won tiebreaker), Richard Harding (70) and Bob Lamb (73).Jim Livingston’s 66 won the C Flight ahead of Chuck Carrier (70), Norm Agan (71) and Dave Rutter (72).Lamb sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 15 feet 7 inches on #18.Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Paul Christianson on both #2 (2 feet 5 inches) and #14 (3-1½), Chuck Dodd (#5, 0-8), Letterman (#8, 5-2) and Tim Ernst (#17, 21-1). Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tiebreaker Marty Letterman Sport Golf Bob Lamb Payson Golf Club Putt Scorecard Terry Lindsey Keith Morris Author email Follow Keith Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Photo Galleries Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries +25 Photo Galleries Baseball Win Vs. Snowflake May 9, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos 2:10 Multimedia Gracie Haught Softball Classic Keith Morris Updated May 16, 2017 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online Poll Click heading above to view poll history Do you think the town should partner with the MHA Foundation on the new park off Granite Dells Road? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back