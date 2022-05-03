Marty Letterman’s net 68 won the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Low Net Red Tees Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, April 27.

Craig Celentano (70) finished second and Terry Lindsey won a scorecard tiebreaker for third with Alex Armenta. Both shot 72.

Al Chittenden won the B Flight with 69, followed by Mike Valentiner (70, won tiebreaker), Richard Harding (70) and Bob Lamb (73).

Jim Livingston’s 66 won the C Flight ahead of Chuck Carrier (70), Norm Agan (71) and Dave Rutter (72).

Lamb sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 15 feet 7 inches on #18.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Paul Christianson on both #2 (2 feet 5 inches) and #14 (3-1½), Chuck Dodd (#5, 0-8), Letterman (#8, 5-2) and Tim Ernst (#17, 21-1).

