Payson’s golf team finished 10th in the AIA Division 3 Golf State Championship at Tucson National on May 8-9.

Senior Levi Stonebrink led the Longhorns, tying 15th with a 72-75—147 as Payson finished at 318-327—645 on the par-70 Sonoran Course. It’s the second straight season that Stonebrink has led the Longhorns at state. He finished 32nd last year after placing second on the team and 47th this sophomore year behind Joey Cailliau.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

