Payson’s golf team finished 10th in the AIA Division 3 Golf State Championship at Tucson National on May 8-9.
Senior Levi Stonebrink led the Longhorns, tying 15th with a 72-75—147 as Payson finished at 318-327—645 on the par-70 Sonoran Course. It’s the second straight season that Stonebrink has led the Longhorns at state. He finished 32nd last year after placing second on the team and 47th this sophomore year behind Joey Cailliau.
Cailliau was Payson’s other leader this season. The senior carded 76-74—150 to tie for 21st.
Scottsdale Prep had four of the top seven finishers in winning its third consecutive state championship with a score of 280-265—545.
Gracie McGovern won with a 63-69—132 to lead Scottsdale Christian to a runner-up finish (285-303—588). She’s the first girl to win the outright Division 3/3A individual championship since Goodyear Estrella Foothills’ Sarah Freeman carded 73-74—147 to claim the 2007 3A State Tournament at Continental Country Club in Flagstaff.
Those are the only two times a girl has won the Division 3/3A state championship.
Scottsdale Prep senior Adam Miller finished one stroke back to claim a third straight boys title for Miller (68-65—133), who beat McGovern by one shot to win the overall championship last season. He didn’t have the opportunity to compete for a title his freshman season because the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rounding out the top 10 in the 15-team tournament were: Phoenix Country Day in third (297-305—602), Mica Mountain (307-303—610), Chandler Valley Christian (304-309—613), Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian (301-321—622), Phoenix Christian (316-311—627), Tempe Prep (319-309—628) and Rancho Solaano Prep (311-325—636).
Behind Payson, were Flagstaff Northland Prep (321-331—652), Trivium Prep (332-323—655), Yuma Catholic (330-327—657), Gilbert Christian (334-326—660) and Phoenix Northwest Christian (333-343—676).
Also competing for Payson were senior Joe Lamorie (83-898—171), senior Will Hubbard (87-92—179) and sophomore Lincoln Stonebrink (90-90—180).