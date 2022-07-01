Payson’s Little League Junior All-Star Baseball Team showed its heart over and over again in the District 1 tournament at Flagstaff Continental.
The locals opened with a 26-3 win over Winslow on June 23. They lost to West Flagstaff 7-4 on June 24 and then staved off elimination three times to emerge from the losers bracket to reach championship game 1.
Payson beat Winslow 12-7 on June 25 and got past Show Low 5-2 on Monday before winning a 6-5 walk-off thriller over Silver Creek on Tuesday.
That propelled Payson into a showdown with unbeaten West Flagstaff on Wednesday. Payson needed to win that game to force a second game between the teams on Thursday for the district championship and a berth in the state tournament.
But West Flagstaff won to advance to the state tournament and end Payson’s bid at the same goal.
The juniors are one of five Payson teams competing in Little League all-star tournaments.
The Intermediate 50/70 team continues practicing for its appearance in the state tournament in Nogales starting on July 11. There were no other teams in the district, so Payson advances right to the big event.
The 8-10 Minor team, 10-12 Major team, Junior team and Senior team all had to face district tournaments to qualify for state.
Here’s a brief look at how the other teams have done. For the latest results, check our Little League All-Star Scoreboard at www.payson.com/sports.
In the 8-10 Minor district tournament at Holbrook, Payson opened with a 15-5 win over Winslow on June 25 before losing 14-4 to West Flagstaff on June 27 and 15-3 to Flagstaff Continental in an elimination game on June 28.
In the Major (10-12) area/district tournament at West Flagstaff, Payson beat Page 11-6 on Tuesday and Continental 13-0 on Wednesday.
Payson plays West Flagstaff at 7:30 p.m. today.
A win there earns Payson a berth in the District 1 tournament in Show Low at 7 p.m. on July 5. A loss today sends Payson into a 6 p.m. elimination game with a berth in the district tournament awaiting the winner.
In the Senior district tournament at Winslow, Payson lost to Holbrook 12-5. The local team was scheduled to play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Winslow and Holbrook on Thursday and needed to win to reach today’s championship game 1 at 5 p.m.
If Payson managed to win on Thursday and then today, it would play another game for the district championship at 5 p.m. on Saturday for a state tournament berth.