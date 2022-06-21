Five teams represent Payson Little League in all-star tournaments that get underway starting this week.
The Juniors start first with Area 1-2/District 1 Tournament games in Flagstaff starting Thursday. Payson faces Winslow at 6 p.m. on Continental Field 4.
All the tournaments are double-elimination.
Two teams from that area tournament advance to the district tournament, also at Flagstaff’s Continental Field 4.
If Payson wins, it will play again against West Flagstaff, which received a first-round bye, at 6 p.m. Friday. If they win again, they play again at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27.
If they go 4-0, they’d wrap up a state tournament berth on June 29. But that’s not the only way. They can withstand a setback. It would just mean they’d need to win more games to move on by emerging from the losers’ bracket to claim the district title on June 30.
The top two teams from both the Flagstaff and Silver Creek area tournaments clash with the district crown and the state tournament berth on the line.
Payson’s 8-10 baseball all-stars opening district play in Holbrook at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 against Winslow. If they win, they play again at 7:30 p.m. on June 27. A first-round loss sends them into the losers bracket for a battle 5 p.m. game on June 27. The tournament ends on July 5 or 6.
Payson’s Major (10-12) All-Stars play in the area tournament in West Flagstaff on June 28 against Page at 5 p.m. The winner plays against Continental at 7:30 p.m. on June 29. The Payson-Page loser plays at 5 p.m. on June 30. Payson looks to be one of two teams from the area tournament to move on to the district tournament in Show Low.
The Payson Senior Baseball All-Stars are one of just three teams in the district tournament at Winslow. A 3-0 record sends them to the state tournament, although they can also win with just one defeat.
They open against Holbrook at 5 p.m. on June 28. The winner faces Winslow at 5 p.m. on June 29. The losers bracket final is at 5 p.m. on June 30, with the winner advancing and needing to win on July 1 and 2 to move on.
There aren’t any other District 1 teams, so Payson’s Intermediate 50/70 Baseball All-Stars automatically qualify for the state tournament in Nogales starting July 11.
Payson doesn’t have enough players to field any all-star teams for softball.
The Roundup plans to update its Little League All-Star Scoreboard daily so visit payson.com and click on the sports link for the latest results and schedules.
Payson Little League President Ken Schneider said statistics aren’t the only factor they weigh when putting together all-star rosters.
“When it comes to being chosen for all-stars, it’s pretty simple,” Schneider said. “During the season all of the managers and coaches for each team keep a detailed score book and we try to check to make sure that the kids being chosen for the teams are the ones that have higher batting average and on-base averages. And of course, they have to have a great sportsmanship.”