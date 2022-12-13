They call the area between the free throw line and the basket the lane or the “paint” because teams often paint it the team color.
Payson’s colors are purple and gold.
And now white.
Might as well paint it white with the influence Lizzy White has on Payson’s girls basketball games.
The 6-foot junior makes life difficult for opponents who try to charge to the basket, swatting away shots.
And she grabs rebounds by the bushel, sometimes igniting an offensive attack and other times extending a Longhorn possession.
She ends her share of those possessions with baskets.
White regularly records double-doubles, reaching double figures in both points and rebounds. She’s averaging a double-double, leading the Longhorns in both categories with 15.2 points and 10.6 boards a game. And add in 2.0 blocked shots a night.
White’s been instrumental in Payson’s strong 4-1 start this season.
First-year head coach Chaz Davis said White has put in the work to excel in her first season as a varsity starter.
“One of the things I love the most about Lizzy is she’s typically one of the hardest workers on the team,” he said.
“She gives us every ounce of energy she has. She’s one of the best players in 3A. She has a knack for finding the ball, crashing the boards.”
But she’s expanding her shooting range this season.
“She’s spent her entire life on the block posting up and now we’re letting her play outside, too,” Davis said. “As a shooter, we have her looking to score from all levels of the floor.”
She played a lot off the bench in her sophomore season in which the Longhorns also started strong before going 1-9 in 3A East play.
“Last year was pretty frustrating because we didn’t have the teamwork we do this year,” White said. “We had a strong start but we didn’t go up from there.”
White and her teammates expect to win more once region games begin with a home game against Show Low on Jan. 10.
“I think our region is a tough one, so going into that it’s going to be tough, but we’re really good friends and have good energy,” White said. “We don’t want to come in cocky, but we want to come in confident with how we’re playing.”
While White has been getting headlines in the early going, there’s no mistaking it’s a real team effort that’s lifted the Longhorns to the strong start. They have a team full of contributors.
Their only loss came against a Phoenix Bourgade Catholic team coming off a state semifinal appearance a year ago. They fell behind by 12 points before going on a 17-3 run to take the lead before White fouled out in the final minute and the Warriors scored the final six points to pull out a 51-47 thriller.
Davis wasn’t surprised by the comeback bid.
“We see that all the time in practice,” he said. “We call it a race to 10 and we try to go on a 10-0 run and that group starts clicking and the ball’s flying around and we’re diving on the floor and the scoreboard takes care of itself.
They want to compete and have a chance to win. We gave Bourgade all they could handle.”
He said the depth of the team helps White.
“We’re so team focused and together focused and you can see that in the offense and the way we move the ball,” Davis said. “We have 10 girls who are threats and that opens the lane up and a player like Lizzy has one-on-one matchups and she’s usually successful.”
The coach said White brings more than just her talent to the team.
“Everybody wants to be around her,” Davis said. “She’s one of those people you want to be around because she lightens the mood but also brings the intensity. When it’s time to go, Lizzy is ready to go. But she’s also incredible about bringing these girls together.”
White also excels in the classroom. She is an A student, sporting a 4.3 weighted grade point average in dual enrollment curriculum featuring college courses. She hopes to play collegiate basketball.
She stays busy throughout the school year. White also plays volleyball in the fall and beach volleyball in the spring. And she’s serving notice that college hoops scouts should keep an eye on her these next two seasons.
Up next
The Longhorns were scheduled to play at Camp Verde on Monday, Dec. 12. They host Coolidge tonight at 6 o’clock.
Payson hosts the 16-team Longhorn Winter Stampede on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17.
