Lizzy White’s double-double powered Payson’s girls basketball team as the Longhorns cruised to a 59-15 season-opening victory at Chino Valley on Tuesday night.
White enjoyed a career night with 22 points and 15 rebounds. The junior also blocked two shots.
“She was dominant from the tip off,” said Chaz Davis, who won his first game as varsity head coach.
Maggie Whaley also started the season on a high note, draining a trio of three-point baskets in scoring 11 points to go with seven rebounds.
“She stretched the floor,” Davis said said of the damage she did from the perimeter.
But it was a team effort that led the Longhorns, who had eight players score.
“We played together the entire game,” Davis said. “The energy was contagious.”
Payson deflected 25 passes/shots and came away with 15 steals.
“That shows how aggressive we play on the defensive end,” the coach said.
Chloe Hancock dished out five assists to go with six points and six rebounds.
Brianna Marinelli had five points, five steals and three assists. Mckenzie Sarnowski dished out three assists. Mylee Redford had five points, three steals, seven deflections, five rebounds, two assists. Alondra Ramirez had four points and three steals.
Anna Olsen scored 11 points to pace the Cougars (0-3).
The Longhorns look to continue the strong start at Phoenix Northwest Christian tonight (Dec. 1) and open the home schedule against Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 6 p.m. on Friday.