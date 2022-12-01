BKG-NWC Lizzy White

Lizzy White battles for the basketball against Phoenix Northwest Christian last season. The junior had a career night to power the Longhorns to victory in the season opener at Chino Valley on Nov. 29.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Lizzy White’s double-double powered Payson’s girls basketball team as the Longhorns cruised to a 59-15 season-opening victory at Chino Valley on Tuesday night.

White enjoyed a career night with 22 points and 15 rebounds. The junior also blocked two shots.

