The spotlight shined on Kaylee Boone on senior night for Payson High’s lone 12th grade softball player on Tuesday night.
The Longhorns were looking for a repeat performance of her pitching gem in a 2-1 thriller at Snowflake. But it was Lobos’ pitcher Mary Maren who stole the show in the rematch.
The junior fired a two-hitter and struck out 14 Longhorns in a 13-2 Snowflake win.
Payson finished 15-11 overall and 10-9 in ranking games. The Horns finished #13 in the final 3A rankings and host #20 Safford in a 3A state tournament play-in game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Teams ranked Nos. 9-16 host the play-in games against teams ranked Nos. 17-24, with the winners moving on to the 16-team state tournament.
No. 4 Snowflake (16-2 ranking games) finished second in the 3A East to #2 Winslow (14-2 ranking games). The Bulldogs went 9-1 in the region and Snowflake finished 8-2.
Boone helped the Longhorns hand the Lobos one of those losses with a four-hit gem in Snowflake in a game featuring stellar defense by her teammates.
The rematch didn’t go so well.
The Longhorns didn’t play well enough in the field and didn’t help themselves by running into outs on the bases. None of the seven runs Snowflake scored off of Boone in her two innings in the circle were earned thanks to key errors that kept a seven-run top of the second going. Rayn Romero pitched the final five innings for the home team.
And the Longhorns couldn’t get anything going against Maren. Neither run against her was earned as the Lobos committed five errors.
Doubles off the bats of Chancie Deaton and Bree Hall were the only damage the Horns could do at the plate. Hall drove in one run.
The Longhorns finished 5-5 and third in the 3A East. Show Low finished 3-7 and fourth.
All six 3A East teams would have made at least the play-in round, with Holbrook, which lost a fourth-place tiebreaker with Show Low in the region based on a better record against 3A teams, finished fifth in the region at 3-7. Blue Ridge went 2-8 in the region and was #24 in the rankings but was pushed out of the final tournament spot by #25 Yuma Catholic because that team earned an automatic berth by finishing second in the 3A West. The top two teams in all seven regions earned automatic berths into at least the play-in round.
Boone’s night
Boone is the team’s lone senior. She brought her duck, Jamal, along with her and her parents for the pregame senior night ceremony.
She leaves for the U.S. Naval Reserves Boot Camp in July.
“I will miss her like I do one of my own kids,” said Payson coach Christina Burke. “I am however so excited for Kaylee as she has the brightest future ahead. She is going to do so many great things and I can’t wait to watch her grow. She shows true grit on the field and I know that will carry on with her into her future careers.”
Burke isn’t the only one who’ll miss her next season.
“Kaylee’s teammates absolutely adore her,” Burke said. “She is so funny and her personality is contagious,” Burke said.