Aubrie Mercer 15th, Fitzhugh leads boys in Casa Grande race
Nike Desert Twilight Cross Country Festival at Grande Sports Complex in Casa Grande on Friday, Sept. 28.
Sophomore Aubrie Mercer finished 15th in 20 minutes 26.24 seconds among 349 finishers in the small schools varsity girls race. Sophomore Lydia Schouten (24:36.29) placed 196th.
Senior Melissa LaSpisa (25:10.62) placed 52nd among 192 finishers in the girls small school open race. Junior Karissa Ball (37:03.71) also competed in that race.
Junior Jacob Fitzhugh finished 88th (18:04.30) among 456 finishers in the small school varsity boys race.
Sophomore Slade Conway placed 71st (20:14.14) among 325 finishers in the small school open. Senior Peter Menghini (20:52.79) finished 104th and seniors David Pasquini (24:09.40) and Andrew Ward (29:34.45) also competed.
Christopher Menghini (22:07.85) finished 42nd among 134 finishers in the small school freshman race. Isaac Axlund (30:37.01) also competed.