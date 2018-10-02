They hang in the air, frozen in time.
Payson’s volleyball players leapt for joy last Wednesday after their three-set victory over Godzilla — better known as two-time defending state champ Fountain Hills.
Sweet victory.
And Payson’s first win over the Falcons in years.
Suddenly, they could fly: Never come back to earth.
But life produces only a few such perfect moments.
Alas, the Longhorns fell to earth on Thursday, with a three-set loss to arch-rival and second-ranked Snowflake.
No doubt, the sweet triumph will linger in memory long after they’ve graduated.
But in the meantime, the rest of the season looms. And what these brave girls will learn now is that it’s what you do after you crash to earth that defines a champion.
So they’re absorbing the lessons in both victory and defeat.
“It’s such a cool feeling,” Payson coach Desirae Huff said following the win over Fountain Hills. “I’m super proud of them. They came together and did everything that I asked them to and I’m asking a lot of them.”
Senior setter Kailey Carnes savored the end of years of frustration. “We’ve never beaten Fountain Hills before, ever.”
But only in photos and space can one remain above the ground.
Reality is much harsher and unforgiving.
And the No. 8 Longhorns felt that harsh reality when Snowflake burst their bubble with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-11 win the next night.
Payson had precious little time to relish their tremendous win before they had to face another tough opponent eager to take them down.
Huff realizes one big win won’t make a season for a team with high expectations. These girls want to do something really special.
Wednesday certainly qualifies.
But it’s not enough.
They want to win a state championship.
Payson has never won a volleyball state title.
Beating Fountain Hills was wonderful. And losing to Snowflake was tough. But neither the victory or the defeat makes a season.
Huff said of beating the Falcons, “It’s not our end all, be all. So it’s like, yes, check mark, next goal; let’s move on.”
This team has the talent, size and leadership to do special things.
Last week, measuring themselves against two of the best teams in the state, the Longhorns proved they can compete, avenging a 3-0 loss to Fountain Hills a week earlier.
Snowflake lost to Fountain Hills in last year’s state title game. This year, the Lobos are 8-0 and ranked behind only Phoenix Northwest Christian in the 3A Conference.
Payson gets a rematch in Snowflake on Oct. 16.
Two years ago, the Longhorns won the 3A East Championship by becoming one of the few teams to win a regular-season game in the Lobos’ gym. They’ll need to do it again if they have any hope of snatching the region crown from the Lobos.
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Longhorns, who won the Payson Invitational on Sept. 21-22. They opened the 3A East schedule with a 3-0 win over Holbrook on Sept. 25, the first of three games in three days.
Payson played in the Chandler Invitational this past weekend. The Longhorns return to 3A East play at No. 10 Show Low (8-2) tonight at 6:30 before playing at Winslow (3-6) on Thursday.
Now they need to learn how to stay in the air.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com