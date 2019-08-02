Twenty-seven men’s, women’s and co-ed teams are set to converge on Payson for the Beat The Heat Slowpitch Softball Tournament this Saturday and Sunday at Rumsey Park.
Eight local teams are participating — five in the men’s division, two co-ed and one women’s.
Action begins in the men’s and women’s divisions at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the championship games at approximately 6 p.m.
Co-Ed action starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, with the title game at approximately 4 p.m.
The tournament is part of the Summer Softball Series with proceeds benefiting area veterans. The final tournament in the series is the Sept. 7-8 Home Runs for Vets.