The Beat The Heat Softball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Rumsey Park. It is one in a series of three softball tournaments that benefit area veterans.

Twenty-seven men’s, women’s and co-ed teams are set to converge on Payson for the Beat The Heat Slowpitch Softball Tournament this Saturday and Sunday at Rumsey Park.

Eight local teams are participating — five in the men’s division, two co-ed and one women’s.

Action begins in the men’s and women’s divisions at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the championship games at approximately 6 p.m.

Co-Ed action starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, with the title game at approximately 4 p.m.

The tournament is part of the Summer Softball Series with proceeds benefiting area veterans. The final tournament in the series is the Sept. 7-8 Home Runs for Vets.

