Brett Howard fired a 67-62—129 gross score to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Club Championship at Payson Golf Course. He beat runner-up Jesse Smith (150) by 21 strokes to claim the A Flight title in the event, which was played on Aug. 15 and September 26. The second round was originally scheduled for Aug. 22 but was pushed back because rain made the course unplayable that day.
Danny Zertuche (173) won the B Flight and Richard Harding (177) placed second. Alan Chittenden (172) won the D Flight over runner-up Chuck Walker (183).
Walker won the Individual Low Net title with a 64.4 score, followed by John Calderwood (66.1), Gary Campbell (68.7), Chittenden (69) and Harding (69.4).
Howard was closest to the pin on three of the 10 contests — five each round.
Closest-to-the-pin winners on Aug. 15 included: Howard on the second hole (15 feet 1 inch), Zertuche on Nos. 5 (6-1½) and 14 (6-10), Mike McKee (No. 8, 14-7½) and Alex Armenta (No. 17, 2-8).
Closest-to-the-pin winners on Sept. 26 included: Howard on Nos. 2 (12-10) and 8 (2-11), Chuck Walker (No. 5, 7-1), Chip Yeomans (No. 14, 1-8) and Armenta (No. 17, 9-10).
Dennis Schwebs sank the longest putt on the ninth hole on the first day (9-4), while Zertuche also sank the longest putt on the final day (8-2½).