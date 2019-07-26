Larry Smith carded 65.6 to win the A Flight crown in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Course on July 17. Lou Manganiello (66.6) finished second and Mike McKee (67.9) third.
Richard Harding shot 61.8 to win the B Flight over runner-up Ed Bossert (63.1) and John Calderwood, who finished third at 64.0.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Smith (No. 5, 2 feet 5 inches), Steve Thompson (No. 8, 14-2), Tim Hughes (No. 14, 8-2) and Bossert (No. 17, 15-0).
