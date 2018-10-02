Bryan Burke terrorized quarterbacks as an all-state defensive end at Payson High.
So its no surprise that Burke is emphasizing a strong defense in his first season as the Longhorns head coach.
And his players seem be catching on to what he’s trying to teach them.
The Longhorns posted their second straight shutout on Friday night.
Payson actually clicked on both sides of the football in a 57-0 rout of host Holbrook in the 3A East Region opener.
The Longhorns’ third consecutive victory pushed their record to 4-2 heading into this week’s 3A East showdown at Snowflake.
Sophomore quarterback Trevor Cline threw a career-high four touchdown passes and added a 65-yard scoring run as Payson racked up its biggest point total since a 58-6 blowout at Fort Defiance Window Rock on Aug. 21, 2015. The margin of victory is the biggest since a 62-0 romp over Holbrook in Payson on Nov. 8, 2008.
Payson recorded three shutouts in that 2008 championship season, but didn’t notch consecutive whitewashes. This is the first time the Longhorns have shut out consecutive opponents since winning 21-0 at Fountain Hills and 33-0 at home against Whiteriver Alchesay on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 2006.
Payson has allowed just 33 points in five games (6.6 per game) since opening the season with a 42-21 loss at Page.
Tim McCarthy returned to action after missing the previous two games with a leg injury. And the senior made big contributions, catching a pair of touchdown passes.
Cline also connected with Kyle Shepard and Jesse Conway for two more TD passes. Shepard added a 4-yard touchdown run to give Payson an 8-0 lead midway through the opening quarter following the first of two safeties by the Longhorns.
Payson led 36-0 at intermission and took a 43-0 advantage midway through the third quarter on a 20-yard scoring pass from Cline to Conway. That mercifully started a running clock. The big lead gave Burke a chance to give some youngsters valuable varsity experience. One was freshman Travis Christianson, who took advantage of the opportunity and showed his speed on a pair of second-half touchdown runs.
Cline threw for a 12-yard TD pass to Shepard to give Payson a 14-0 lead on the final play of the opening quarter. He tossed in scoring strikes of 33 and 38 yards to McCarthy in the second quarter.
The Longhorns limited the Roadrunners (1-4 overall, 0-1 3A East) to just four first downs, three coming on penalties and the other on a fake punt.
The Longhorns were just 3-for-6 kicking extra points. Conway ran for two points and another two-point run failed.
Payson won despite 13 penalties for 125 yards (unofficially). The Longhorns turned the ball over twice. Cline threw one interception and Payson lost one of its two fumbles. Holbrook turned it over three times, losing two of six fumbles and throwing an interception.
Payson, No. 20 in last week’s initial 3A rankings, travels to face a 5-1 Snowflake team next week.