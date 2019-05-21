Lou Manganiello fired a 64.8 score to win the A Flight championship in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Course on May 15.
Ken Althoff finished second with a 67.0 score and Terry Lindsey (67.4) third.
Dave Rutter edged Ron Fischer for the B Flight crown 66.4-67.0. Gary Vaplon (67.7) finished third.
Ed Bossert sank the longest putt of the day, finding the cup from 38 feet 7 inches on No. 9.
Closest-to-the pin winners included: Tim Ernst (No. 2, 7-6), Vaplon (No. 5, 15-2), Althoff (No. 8, 2-2), Lindsey (No. 14, 6-9 1/2) and Mike Anderson (No. 17, 1-6).
Contact the reporter at