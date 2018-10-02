Trailing 4-0 at halftime, Payson’s girls soccer players showed their heart in the second half of their Sept. 25 game against St. Johns at Rumsey Park.
The Longhorns outscored the visiting Redskins 1-0 in the second half thanks to a goal by Brenna Winton and a strong defense.
Payson carries a 2-6 record into its game at Snowflake at 6 o’clock today. The Longhorns host Chino Valley at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
It’s been a challenging search for victories for Payson’s varsity girls this season.
That’s not the case for the junior varsity team, however. The JV Longhorns have lost just two games over the last three seasons, according to coach Leslie Fletcher Ayers.