Sign up for benefit softball tourney
Sign your team up for the Beat The Heat Men’s, Women’s and Co-ed Slowpitch Softball Tournament Aug. 3-4 at Rumsey Park. The tournament is part of the Summer Softball Series with proceeds benefiting area veterans. The cost is $350 per team. To sign up for the tournament or to become a sponsor, email Joshua Lyon at HR4Vets@yahoo.com or call him at 509-999-3556.
It is the second of three tournaments in the series. The final tournament in the series is the Sept. 7-8 Home Runs for Vets.
