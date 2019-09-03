They didn’t hit triple digits like the temperature, but Payson’s Longhorns played like a football team on fire nonetheless at Scottsdale Coronado on Friday night.
The Longhorns (2-0) took advantage of a school record six interceptions, according to head coach Bryan Burke, to dominate the Dons 51-0 in a game played with the mercury surpassing 100 degrees.
Trevor Flores picked off three passes, Jesse Conway two and Trevor Cline one.
Conway raced 91 yards with the opening kickoff to score the first of seven Payson touchdowns and set the tone for the game.
Conway enjoyed a monster game. The senior also caught a 21-yard scoring strike from Cline.
He finished with 220 all-purpose yards. In addition to 91 yards on one kick return, he amassed 85 yards on punt returns, 20 receiving yards and 24 yards on interception returns.
Chance Zale also scored on a pair of second-half runs (3, 37).
In addition to connecting with Conway on the second-quarter scoring pass, Cline also dove in for a 1-yard TD in the first quarter.
Kyle Shepard ran for a 1-yard TD to give the Longhorns a 27-0 lead with 8:13 to play in the first half.
With the starters on the bench, freshman quarterback Dexter Waterman ran for a 23-yard touchdown to end the scoring in the final quarter, which featured a running clock.
The Longhorns rolled up 380 yards of offense, including 314 rushing yards on 33 carries.
Cline ran nine times for 125 yards and Zale carried the ball 12 times for 111 yards.
Cline completed 3 of 5 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Shepard sat out the second half after being flagged for targeting for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a Coronado player during an interception return by Conway late in the first half. The penalty wiped out an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown, but more importantly led to Shepard’s ejection. The standout running back/linebacker must sit out the team’s homecoming game against Fountain Hills on Sept. 13. Payson is idle this week.
The game was delayed for about 25 minutes as Coronado’s Cyaleal Cotton lay on the field at about the Payson 43-yard line. He was taken off the field don a gurney and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Coronado coach Curt LeBlanc, who used to coach in Payson, said the junior had full use of his extremities and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Travis Christianson led Payson with 10 tackles. Troy Daniels had nine and Will Howell seven.
It’s Payson’s first 2-0 start since the 2015 started 3-0. That team finished 6-5.
It’s the Longhorns’ largest margin of victory since Payson won 56-0 at Holbrook last season. It’s also the Longhorns’ first shutout since that Sept. 28, 2018 game.