Boys struggle to score
Payson’s boys soccer team fell to 5-4 with a 2-0 loss to Snowflake on Wednesday and a 7-0 setback against No. 1 Phoenix Country Day on Friday. Both games were played at Rumsey Park.
The No. 10 Longhorns have just one home game remaining this season, according to the schedule at azpreps365.com.
Payson plays at Flagstaff Basis today, at No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge on Oct. 10, at No. 4 Chino Valley on Oct. 15 before returning home to take on Holbrook on Oct. 17.
Howard wins club title
Brett Howard fired a 67-62—129 gross score to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Club Championship at Payson Golf Course. He beat runner-up Jesse Smith (150) by 21 strokes to claim the A Flight title in the event, which was played on Aug. 15 and September 26. The second round was originally scheduled for Aug. 22 but was pushed back because rain made the course unplayable that day.
Danny Zertuche (173) won the B Flight and Richard Harding (177) placed second. Alan Chittenden (172) won the D Flight over runner-up Chuck Walker (183).
Walker won the Individual Low Net title with a 64.4 score, followed by John Calderwood (66.1), Gary Campbell (68.7), Chittenden (69) and Harding (69.4).
Howard was closest to the pin on three of the 10 contests — five each round.
Closest-to-the-pin winners on Aug. 15 included: Howard on the second hole (15 feet 1 inch), Zertuche on Nos. 5 (6-1½) and 14 (6-10), Mike McKee (No. 8, 14-7½) and Alex Armenta (No. 17, 2-8).
Closest-to-the-pin winners on Sept. 26 included: Howard on Nos. 2 (12-10) and 8 (2-11), Chuck Walker (No. 5, 7-1), Chip Yeomans (No. 14, 1-8) and Armenta (No. 17, 9-10).
Dennis Schwebs sank the longest putt on the ninth hole on the first day (9-4), while Zertuche also sank the longest putt on the final day (8-2½).
RCMS needs mat coach
The Payson Unified School District needs a coach for the Rim Country Middle School wrestling team. Qualified applicants should go to the district office, located at 902 W. Main St. in Payson, to apply. Practices were scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 1. Call (928) 474-2070 for more information.
