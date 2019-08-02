Registration is open for the following Payson Parks & Rec leagues. Sign up by visiting paysonrimcountry.com or visiting the Parks & Rec Office located at 1000 W. Country Club Drive in Green Valley Park. Office hours are 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call (928) 472-5110.
Adult fall softball
Registration for men’s and co-ed fall softball leagues begins Monday, July 1 and ends on Aug. 23/25. The season started on Sept. 9. The cost is $285 per team.
Youth fall soccer
Pre-kindergarten though middle school aged children are eligible to participate in Payson’s Youth Fall Soccer League. The season started on Sept. 14. Registration opened Monday, July 1 and ends Aug. 23/25.
