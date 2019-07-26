Arizona State University’s football team will return to Camp Tontozona Monday, Aug. 5-Saturday, Aug. 10.
The Sun Devils will hold practices, which are free and open to the public, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6-Saturday, Aug. 10.
The team will be making its first week-long trip to Camp T under second-year head coach Herm Edwards. Last year’s annual visit was canceled because installation of the new artificial field could not be completed in time.
The team will travel to the camp east of Star Valley on Monday, Aug. 5.
The camp concludes with a final practice on Saturday, Aug. 10. The weekday practices generally don’t attract the large crowds that the final practice does. Players mingle with fans and sign autographs after the final practice.
Monsoon storms have often forced the team to move practices from the natural grass field at Camp T to the artificial playing surface on the south multipurpose field at Rumsey Park in recent years, creating lots of logistical problems. So, the new playing surface at the camp will eliminate the need to move practices when it rains.
